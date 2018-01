A water main break on Jan. 6, 2018 caused the Qline to close. (WDIV)

DETROIT - The Qline in Detroit will not be making runs until 4 p.m. Sunday.

Repairs on a water main break and dangerous ice conditions caused the service to be halted Saturday evening.

