District addresses security concerns at Ecorse High School after violence at basketball game

ECORSE, Mich. - Security concerns have been raised at a Downriver high school after several fights broke out at a basketball game.

School officials in Ecorse were so concerned about the safety of students that classes were canceled both Monday and Tuesday.

The Ecorse Public Schools superintendent tried to calm the concerns and fears of parents after a melee broke out Friday during a boys basketball game.

"It was more than just a regular fight," Superintendent Josha Talison said. "We had adults engaging with students, fighting."

Lakeisha Walker's son required 16 staples to repair the gash to his head. She fears for her child's safety, and other parents share her concerns.

Talison said security guards were present, but no uniformed police officers and no metal detectors were used at the games.

There are cameras in the building but Talison said they didn't capture the corridor into which the fights spilled from the gymnasium.

"We're getting cameras installed tomorrow for that reason, because of the situation," Talison said.

The district will spend use the emergency closed days to enhance its safety plane.

