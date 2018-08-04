'Do not eat' advisory issued for fish from Huron River in Oakland, Livingston, Washtenaw counties

A "do not eat" advisory has been issued for all fish from the Huron River in Washtenaw, Livingston and Oakland counties.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued the alert Saturday, saying that all fish filets tested had elevated levels of perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS). Fish that come from the river from Milford to the Livingston and Oakland counties border should not be consumed.

Fish in Kent Lake also tested positive.

Touching the fish or water and swimming in the water is not considered a health concern, as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which include PFOS, do not move easily through the skin. An occasional swallow of river or lake water is also not considered a health concern, MDHHS said.

PFAS are part of a group of chemicals used globally during the past century in manufacturing, firefighting and thousands of common household and other consumer products. There's been a growing concern about the effects high concentrations can have on human health.

Some studies suggest that some PFAS may affect growth, learning, and behavior of infants and older children, lower a woman’s chance of getting pregnant, interfere with the body’s natural hormones, increase cholesterol levels, affect the immune system and increase the risk of certain types of cancer.

For more information about Michigan's Eat Safe Fish guidelines, click here.

