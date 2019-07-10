Officials suspect abuse after dog in Ecorse found with burns from fireworks, broken teeth

ECORSE, Mich. - Officials are looking for the person who abused a dog found in Ecorse with burn marks on her body and broken teeth from trying to escape.

She has been nicknamed Destiny, and veterinarians at Woodhaven Animal Hospital are using a hyperbaric chamber to help heal deep burns that are all over her body.

Dr. Lucretia Greer believes the dog was burned by fireworks. Due to how thick the burns are she believes Destiny was chained and trapped when she was injured.

Dr. Patricia Odette is a doctor of chiropractic animal care and the mayor of Woodhaven. She runs a group that raises money to pay for the treatment of animals. The two main goals now are to help Destiny heal and to find the person who injured her.

“It is a friendly dog, she was on a big collar. She has broken teeth, trying to get away from the chain,” Odette said.

Animal Resource Funding Foundation is offering $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever abused Destiny.

