Domino's delivery driver shot, robbed in Detroit's Midtown

DETROIT - A delivery driver for Domino's was shot and robbed early Wednesday morning in Midtown.

According to police, a 33-year-old man was shot in the left side of his forehead and left side of his neck after delivering a pizza to the 600 block of Willis just after 1 a.m.

Wayne State Police transported the man to the hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

Police are canvassing the area with a police K9.

A description of the two alleged suspects is not available at this time partly due to the victim being unable to a statement.

