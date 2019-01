Two people were killed in a traffic crash that happened Saturday morning.

DETROIT - Two people were killed in a traffic crash that happened around 5:50 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, a late-model Dodge Charger was speeding southbound on Hubbell Avenue at Schoolcraft Street when the vehicle lost control and hit a telephone pole . The vehicle split in half, police said. The two men inside the vehicle were ejected and died at the scene.

Both of the victims were in their 30s.