Downed trees cause power outage in Livonia

LIVONIA, Mich. - Storms toppled trees that knocked down power lines, leaving some Livonia residents in the dark Wednesday.

Several blocks in the area of Inkster and Plymouth roads were left without power after tree branches snapped wires. The outage spread across southern Livonia, including the Devonaire and Old Rosedale Gardens neighborhoods.

Crews with DTE Energy blocked off the area and have been working to restore power. Some residents are being told to expect restoration by 3 p.m. Thursday.

