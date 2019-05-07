Downtown Detroit shootings: Greektown suspect in custody, 2nd suspect still on loose

Detroit police say Deleno Ward, of Farmington Hills, is a suspect in a shooting May 6, 2019 in Greektown. He is wanted. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Police Chief James Craig and members of the Detroit Police Department provided updates Tuesday morning regarding two shootings that happened Downtown early Monday morning.

A 23-year-old Livonia man has been arrested in connection to the shooting that happened in Greektown early Monday morning. He was arrested Monday night in Livonia, Craig said.

Police are searching for a 26-year-old man from Farmington Hills in connection to the Greektown shooting. He is identified as Deleno Ward . Police are asking him to turn himself in. Anyone with information on his whereabouts needs to contact Detroit police.

Craig said overall there were four suspects in the Greektown shooting.

"If you come to Detroit and engage in violence, we will find you," said Chief Craig during a news conference Tuesday morning.

What happened

The first shooting happened just after 12 a.m. Monday at Monroe and Beaubien streets, in the heart of Greektown. Three people were injured.

All of the victims were young men. A 20-year-old, a 23-year-old, a 24-year-old and a 32-year-old were shot. Craig said they are all residents of Detroit and are expected to be OK.

The second shooting happened two hours later at Woodward and Adams avenues, right near Comerica Park. A 20-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being shot around 2 a.m.

Greektown is a very popular destination in Downtown Detroit. There are restaurants, businesses, a plethora of entertainment options and cameras on every corner, but those cameras didn’t stop the shooting.

Police said thousands of people were celebrating Cinco De Mayo.

“We are certain of the identities of all four suspects. Apprehension efforts are underway and we believe all are responsible for this incident in varying ways,” said Craig on Monday. “I highly recommend that you turn yourself in.”

The news of the two shootings shocked people, including Nadine Sands.

“I felt very safe until you told me what has happened. I didn’t know. So I’m walking around here real freely because this is where everybody congregates. This is where I pay my bills. I have never been approached in a wrong way,” said Sands.

