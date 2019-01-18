Dramatic video shows Michigan man rescuing dog who fell through ice

A man in Livingston County sprang into action to rescue his dog who fell through ice chasing a toy.

Dave Hillier was taking his dog Bruce out for a walk in Fowlerville. The dog chased a toy onto a pond.

Video shows the dog falling through the ice shortly after running onto the pond. That's when Hillier went into rescue mode.

"Bruce didn't care if the ice was safe or not -- he wanted his toy," Hillier said.

Thankfully, Hillier was able to rescue Bruce and everyone is fine. A happy ending is always great.

Watch the rescue video in the player above.

