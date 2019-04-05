Driver caught on camera hitting, killing man without stopping on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Detroit police are hunting for a driver who was caught on camera hitting and killing a man without stopping on the city's west side, according to authorities.

Police hope the video will have clues to help them identify the driver.

The incident happened before 3 a.m. Friday on Greenfield Road near I-96.

"Most things you can describe," said Jana Love, who saw the aftermath of the hit-and-run. "There's nothing about this situation that I can describe."

She said she was looking out her gas station window onto Greenfield Road and saw everything.

"I was sitting here and I heard the horn," Love said. "People were running."

Security cameras recorded everything. Video appears to show a man jaywalking across Greenfield Road toward the gas station when he was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado, police said.

Authorities said the driver of the Silverado stayed at the scene.

"He came back around pretty fast," Love said.

Seconds later the man was hit by another car, likely a Dodge Challenger, police said. The Challenger didn't stop at the scene.

A customer told Love there was no way the driver of the Challenger hadn't noticed the impact.

"He was like, 'There's no way he missed the guy,'" Love said. "'There was no way to miss the guy.'"

There are several Project Green Light cameras in the area, so police believe they will be able to get a clearer picture of the car.

"You knew," Love said. "You knew and you kept going. You took a life in front of a bunch of people."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-2200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

