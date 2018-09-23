Driver crashes car into Detroit supermarket, abandons it

DETROIT - Surveillance video captured the moment a driver smashed a car into the wall of Imperial Fresh Markets in Detroit.

It's unclear if the occupants were attempting to rob a grocery store located in the 5800 block of Caniff Street Sunday morning, or if it was an accident, but they didn't get far and the car got stuck.

"That's an interesting method to try to get in," a local resident said. "I don't think that's very effective, because you're breaking into a brick building with a car."

The occupants abandoned the vehicle and took off, leaving a huge mess of bricks, concrete, boxes and soft drinks. This was more than a cleanup in the drink aisle. The wreckage left dirty floors, empty shelves and smashed bottles everywhere.

"It's wrong anyway. People work hard to pay their money to feed their families. It's wrong," the resident said. "They did a lot of damage, but I don't know what they expected."

It definitely didn't work out the way the thieves had hoped. The owners got a call from their alarm company around 4:30 a.m. that someone was trying to get in.

Employees were surprised to see the vehicle left behind but thankful the thieves couldn't make it inside.

"I work in retail, and people try to steal all the time, and it's pathetic," the resident said. "People need to get a job. Get a life."

