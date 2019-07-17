Driver dies when convertible crashes into back of dump truck in Detroit, rolls over

A convertible driver was killed when he crashed into a dump truck on Detroit's west side on July 17, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - The driver of a convertible was killed Wednesday when he crashed into the back of a dump truck in Detroit, causing the car to roll over, police said.

The crash happened at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday at Meyers Road and Gavel Street on Detroit's west side.

Police said the man crashed his white Chrysler Sebring convertible into the back of a dump truck, causing the Sebring to roll over.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured, according to authorities.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.