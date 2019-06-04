Driver injured, passenger killed after leading police on chase through Southwest Detroit

DETROIT - A man is dead and another wounded after a police chase Monday in Southwest Detroit.

Police opened fire on the SUV the pair was in after they led officers on a chase that ended at Springwells and Fort Street.

Minutes into the chase that went on to I-75, police were concerned the men might have a weapon. Officers could be heard on the scanner talking about the men digging around in the SUV.

The driver tried ramming into police with their SUV. At least one officer was injured.

Police fired at the men and blocked in the driver.

Police said the 41-year-old passenger was killed and the 29-year-old driver was transported to a hospital.

Michigan State Police said the pursuit was connected to a shooting suspect from two days ago in Detroit.

Watch below: Sky 4 footage of police chase

