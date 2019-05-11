Drivers at Flat Rock Speedway help family of slain woman try to find killer

ASH TOWNSHIP, Mich. - More than five years ago, single mother Chelsea Small picked up a shift at the Advance America check-cashing shop in Taylor. A man walked in around lunchtime, shot Small and stole a bank bag, police said.

Small died from her injuries, and the killer is still unknown. Small had two young children.

Small's family worked together Saturday at Flat Rock Speedway, placing stickers with her name and information on them on several race cars to keep her memory fresh.

"I don't want it to go cold," said Tiffany Tary, Small's sister. "I just want him caught. It's time for justice now."

The family is determined to get justice for Small, and they are hoping the decals bring more attention to her case. They want answers and the killer apprehended.

Anyone with information about Small's case is asked to call the Taylor Police Department at 734-374-1420.

