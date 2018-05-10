'Driving gun battle' through Metro Detroit ends with 1 hurt, 1 dead at Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. - Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday after a shootout and chase through several Metro Detroit communities ended with one man injured and another killing himself in the hospital parking lot, according to authorities.

Dearborn police said the incident started as an argument between a woman's ex-boyfriend and her new boyfriend in Melvindale.

The men got into two vehicles, drove off and started chasing and shooting at each other through multiple cities, officials said. The woman's new boyfriend was struck by gunfire during the shooting and headed toward Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn, police said.

The old boyfriend was in hot pursuit as the other man drove to Beaumont. They both got to the hospital campus, and as the injured man ran to get help inside, the old boyfriend fatally shot himself, according to authorities.

Police said the gun battle never entered the hospital. Dearborn police Chief Ronald Haddad said his officers were in pursuit of the gunmen.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.