Drunk, out-of-control man taken into custody after asking to be arrested, Troy police say

TROY - A drunk and out-of-control man was taken into custody in Troy after refusing a ride home with his friend, screaming racial insults at a cab driver and asking officers to arrest him, police said.

Kendall Jerel Jones, 29, of Detroit, was punching vehicles at 10:08 p.m. on Sept. 7 in the parking lot of the Embassy Suits by Hilton in Troy, according to authorities.

When officers arrived, Jones was visibly intoxicated and boisterous, police said.

The manager of the business said Jones was no longer welcome at the facility, officials said.

Police tried to calm Jones, but they were unsuccessful. He refused a ride home with a friend and opted to be driven home by a cab, according to authorities.

Troy police arranged for a cab to pick him up, but when it arrived, Jones refused to take the ride and began to rant and swear, hurling racial insults at the cab driver, officials said.

Jones asked to be arrested and yelled, "Just take me to jail," according to police.

Jones was looking for his second phone with help from officers, but it couldn't be found, authorities said.

He told police he would rather go to jail than leave without his phone, so officers took him into custody, police said.

Jones is charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct.

He was arraigned Sept. 8 and is being held in lieu of $300 bail.

