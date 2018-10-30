DTE Energy crews work to fix streetlights in Harper Woods before Halloween

HARPER WOODS, Mich. - DTE Energy crews are working to get streetlights fixed in Harper Woods before Halloween, but a group of volunteers have stepped up to help in the meantime.

As crews work to repair the infrastructure in Harper Woods, some neighborhoods are seeing new streetlights.

"It's a nice white light," resident Larry Upshur said. "Bright -- the last ones were a little amber."

Other areas have no lights at all. DTE Energy crews said the service to some streets is now interrupted, and the timing couldn't be worse.

"With the lights being out, we need to be out here in numbers," said Darren Harville, the pastor of New Life Ministries.

Harville gathered a group of volunteers from his church to patrol the streets for trick-or-treaters.

"For the safety of all the kids, we get a lot of kids over this way, trick-or-treating, and just to make sure it winds up being an enjoyable, safe night for everyone and for all the children, especially," Harville said.

He gets a group together every year, but this year is especially important because of the lighting problem.

"The streets are tree-lined," Harville said. "That makes it even all the darker, so we really need the lights back on, of course."

DTE Energy crews are working overtime to try to get the streetlights fixed in time for Halloween.

To speed up restoration, DTE is making temporary repairs to get the lights on and will have to return later to fix the lights for good.

"Until they get them back on, we've got to be out here assisting and making sure everything stays safe," Harville said.

The Harper Woods Police Department will also have extra patrols in the neighborhood to watch over children as they trick or treat.

Here is a statement from DTE Energy:

"DTE Energy knows that lighting is an important part of everyone’s quality of life and safety, and when service is interrupted, we take the situation very seriously.

"The street light service interruptions in Harper Woods are due primarily to DTE performing significant infrastructure improvements within the community to positively impact both gas service and street lighting. Those known interruptions are addressed as quickly as possible, and DTE electrical crews have made routine checks in work areas to ensure there are no additional interruptions.

"If any residents have concerns about street lighting at specific streets or addresses, we encourage them to leave a message at our Community Lighting Hotline at 800-548-4655. We will return calls within the next business day."

