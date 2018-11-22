DTE Energy: Most power back on after outage due to equipment issue

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - DTE Energy officials said power has been restored to most of the 10,000 customers who lost it Wednesday night due to equipment issues.

DTE crews were dispatched Wednesday to the West Warren Avenue substation to investigate. About 10,000 customers were without power, but that number fell to 6,000 by Thursday morning. The power company said later Thursday morning that most customers should have power back.

“The outage was caused by multiple equipment issues that occurred yesterday afternoon and evening," reads a statement from DTE. "Our crews worked throughout the night to restore power as quickly and safely as possible and are now in the process of installing back-up generators to provide additional support. We understand that any loss of power is inconvenient, this is especially true on a holiday. Knowing our customers have been preparing for the holiday, DTE Energy sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience this outage may have caused and wishes all of our customers a happy Thanksgiving.”

Sinai-Grace Hospital also was impacted by the outage but was running on an internal system, according to DTE officials.

