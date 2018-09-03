DTE Energy power outage map: Thousands of Metro Detroiters without power due to wind damage

Thousands of Metro Detroit residents are without power. (DTE Energy)

DETROIT - Thousands of Metro Detroit residents are without power due to wind damage, according to DTE Energy's power outage map.

Southeast Michigan is under a flood watch until 10 p.m. Monday, but storms are also bringing damaging winds to the area.

The DTE Energy outage map shows more than 3,000 people are without power due to wind damage.

There are more than 500 people without power between Milan and Carleton in Monroe County. An additional 130 people are without power due to damage caused by trees, according to the map.

More than 1,800 customers are without power in the areas of northeast Detroit and Hamtramck due to wind damage. An additional 1,200 people had their power knocked out by wind in Harper Woods.

About 735 customers lost power in Grosse Pointe Park because of damage caused by trees.

More than 1,000 customers in Southgate and nearly 800 customers in Melvindale are without power due to equipment problems.

Click here to view the outage map.

