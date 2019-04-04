DTE Energy: Power restored to customers in Downtown Detroit

At least 580 people are without power in Downtown Detroit, according to the DTE Energy outage map. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Hundreds of DTE Energy customers were without power in Downtown Detroit, according to the company's outage map.

There were at least 580 customers without power, the maps showed. The outage is attributed to an "equipment problem."

The area impacted by the outage appeared to include Corktown and stretch right up to Comerica Park, where the Detroit Tigers are playing the Kansas City Royals in their home opener.

Crews worked restore power, and the outage was resolved by 5:09 p.m., DTE Energy officials said.

