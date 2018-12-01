DTE restores natural gas service to Belle Isle

DETROIT - As of 10 a.m. Saturday, DTE had restored natural gas service to Belle Isle.

Crews are currently working with island customers to relight service to individual buildings. In a statement, the company apologized for any inconvenience the issue may have caused its customers on the island.

In the process of establishing a new energy grid on Belle Isle, a DTE contractor preparing to feed an electric line under the Detroit River struck the natural gas line, causing the island to lose natural gas service Thursday night.





