East side Detroit high school employee under investigation amid physical abuse claims

DETROIT - An investigation is underway into claims that an employee at Brenda Scott Academy in Detroit physically abuses students.

The school on Hoover Street on the city's east side is an elementary and middle school. According to parents, a male staff member is physically abusive toward children. He is accused of grabbing their ears so forcefully that he has caused physical harm.

A parent told Local 4 that Child Protective Services has been contacted about the employee. The Detroit Public Schools Community District is investigating the allegations.

