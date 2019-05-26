Eastbound I-96 at Livernois closed after fatal crash

Police said the driver of a vehicle lost control and drove off the roadway to the right, eventually striking a tree.

DETROIT - Eastbound I-96 at Livernois is closed due to a crash that happened Sunday morning.

At around 10:40 a.m., police responded to Eastbound I-96 near west Chicago for a single vehicle crash.

Three people were in the vehicle. The 18-year-old driver from Detroit died at a hospital shortly after the crash.

Only one passenger was hurt and the injuries are minor. The freeway remains closed as the investigation continues.

