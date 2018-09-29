Eastpointe house fire kills 2, 1 victim in critical condition

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - Two people were killed in an Eastpointe house fire that happened 7 a.m. Saturday on Nevada Street.

ORIGINAL STORY: 2 killed in Eastpointe house fire, one victim in critical condition

"I still don't believe it," Natasha Radosavac said. "My brother and his wife are really strong-willed people. I don't believe how this could have happened without them getting out."

Police responded to the scene after several 911 calls were made about the fire.

When police officers arrived, they found the home engulfed in flames. Officers learned that one person had escaped the fire and three family members were trapped inside.

"I saw smoke billowing on this side of the area and a lady was screaming, 'Help. Help,'" said neighbor Suzanne Abid.

Abid heard that cry early Saturday morning. She didn't realize the severity of the situation until she got closer to her neighbor's home.

The Eastpointe Fire Department arrived on the scene and rescued the three people from the home, but two of the victims, a man and a woman -- both 40 years old -- died at the scene.

The 16 year old is in critical condition. The 13-year old is stable.

The surviving family members are their daughters. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment. A 16-year-old girl is in critical condition and a 13-year-old is in stable condition.

"(Authorities) did manage to put some of the fire out," Abid said. "And pulled out two people."

Eastpointe police and fire investigators are working with state and local partners to determine the cause of the fire.

"I was praying," Abid said. "I was praying for the best."

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for the family's expenses and funeral costs. You can donate here.

