Enjoy wintertime in Michigan with snowshoeing, guided hikes at state parks and recreation areas

There are countless benefits to using Michigan's state parks, trails and waterways as your gym, such as burning calories while snowshoeing the many hundreds of miles of trails across the state.

DETROIT - Even when the temperatures are cold and there's snow on the ground, there's plenty to do outdoors in Michigan.

Some state parks and recreation areas offer guided tours in the winter, while pathways and parks, including Detroit's Belle Isle, have snowshoeing opportunities. See a list of upcoming guided hikes below.

Snowshoeing allows the chance to get outside while enjoying the state's nature and beauty in the winter.

The state includes miles of groomed trails, as well as forests without packed trails to explore, and some state parks have snowshoeing equipment available for use.

Many areas, such as Traverse City, St. Ignace and Gaylord have trails for snowshoeing. See all snowshoeing opportunities by region here.

Below is a list of guided snowshoeing hikes:

Bay City Recreation Area ( Bay County ) – Sunday, Dec. 31 from 1-5 p.m.

) – Sunday, Dec. 31 from 1-5 p.m. Maybury State Park ( Wayne County ) – Sunday, Dec. 31 from 10-11:30 a.m.

) – Sunday, Dec. 31 from 10-11:30 a.m. Island Lake Recreation Area ( Livingston County ) – Monday, Jan. 1 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

) – Monday, Jan. 1 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Yankee Springs Recreation Area ( Barry County ) – Monday, Jan. 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

) – Monday, Jan. 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Straits State Park ( Cheboygan County ) – Saturday, Jan. 6 from 2-7 p.m.

) – Saturday, Jan. 6 from 2-7 p.m. Besser Natural Area ( Alpena County ) – Saturday, Jan. 6 from noon to 3 p.m.

) – Saturday, Jan. 6 from noon to 3 p.m. Ludington State Park (Mason County) – Saturday, Jan. 6 from 6-8 p.m.

