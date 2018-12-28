Ex-girlfriend of teen accused of killing man outside Hype Athletic Center in Wayne testifies

WAYNE, Mich. - A teen is accused of killing a 19-year-old man during a drug deal outside of the Hype Athletic Center in Wayne.

Antoine Perry, 16, was charged as an adult with murder after the Nov. 26 shooting. New testimony in the case was heard Friday.

Perry's ex-girlfriend spoke in court. She said a group of friends and herself were with Perry at a home before the shooting.

“I asked him what was he going to do with that gun, and he said, 'If he uses it, I’m going to use mine. If he uses his, I’m going to use mine,'” she said.

She told the court that Perry did use a gun to shoot and kill the victim when he went to purchase marijuana.

David Maveao was working out at the center when he heard gunshots in the parking lot.

“After he fired the shots, he turned around and ran back towards the corner of the building, where he was initially. I saw the other gentleman he was with ran across the building,” Maveo said.

“I saw the victim laying the main lobby. He was bleeding from his stomach. He was lying facedown,” Wayne Police Officer Michael Bolton said.

Perry has been charged with one count of felony murder, one count of armed robbery and two counts of felony firearm.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.