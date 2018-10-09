Family claims fatal shooting on Detroit's east side was retaliation for testimony

DETROIT - A family is outraged after a 33-year-old woman was found shot to death Tuesday morning on Detroit's east side.

Officials are investigating after Starkisha Thompson's body was found in the area of Cordell Street and Collingham Drive, just south of Vernier Road.

Thompson's father was speaking with a police officer when he collapsed. Within minutes, a number of police officers came to his aid, and they said there was no pulse for several seconds.

The scene turned chaotic, but about 15 minutes later, paramedics arrived and took him into an ambulance. They said he's doing OK.

"I'm not doing good. Not at all. She was first born. I used to say she wasn't my daughter because she was so pretty," Curtis Thomspon, Starkisha's father, said.

Starkisha was killed in her driveway not long after dropping her son off at school Tuesday morning. Recently, Starkisha was the victim in a carjacking and had testified in the case.

"She didn't want to testify because these guys were violent. They carjacked her with a gun," Curtis said.

He believes she felt pressured.

"If Harper Woods do they're own homework and stop asking residents to put their life at risk my daughter would be here," he said.

The family hopes the killer will be brought to justice.

