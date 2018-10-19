3 charged in death of Detroit woman who family says was targeted for carjacking case testimony

Starkisha Thompson was found fatally shot in a driveway, Detroit police said. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Three people have been charged in connection with the death of a Detroit woman who was found dead in a driveway on Detroit's east side.

Starkisha Thompson, 33, was found fatally shot at 8:05 a.m. Oct. 9 in the area of Cordell Street and Collingham Drive, just south of Vernier Road.

Officials said Thompson had multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene by medical officials.

Thompson was recently the victim of a carjacking and had testified in the case. Family members believe Harper Woods police pressured her into testifying and that the shooting was in retaliation for her testimony.

3 people charged

Jah-lana Streeter, 23, of Detroit, Kenneth Dixon, 26, of Warren, and Corey Holmes, 39, of Detroit, have been charged in connection with Thompson's death.

They are charged with first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, committing a crime during witness intimidation and retaliating against a witness.

Holmes is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm and three felony firearms violations.

Streeter is expected to be arraigned Friday in 36th District Court. Dixon and Holmes are expected to be arraigned at a later date.

