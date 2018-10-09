33-year-old woman found shot, killed in driveway on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - A 33-year-old woman was found fatally shot in a driveway on Detroit's east side, according to police.

Officials are investigating after Starkisha Thompson's body was found in the area of Cordell Street and Collingham Drive, just south of Vernier Road.

Starkisha Thompson (WDIV)

During the homicide investigation, Thompson's father was talking to a police officer when he collapsed, officials said. Within minutes, a number of police officers came to his aid, and they said there was no pulse for several seconds.

The scene turned chaotic, but about 15 minutes later, paramedics arrived and took him into an ambulance. They said he's doing OK.

"It was a team effort," one of the officers said. "Along with Capt. (Mark) Thornton, we were able to keep him up. It was a joint effort of the Detroit Police Department, along with your cameraman. He was there, too, and it was awesome. I just thank God that I was able to get him some chest compressions and he came back around. Thank God for that."

Police are continuing to investigate Thompson's death.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.