Family mourns father of 5 thrown from ATV in crash on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Five children were left without a father Wednesday when a man was killed in an all-terrain vehicle accident on Detroit's west side.

Victor Davis, 38, crashed on the same day police issued a warning about ATVs on city streets. Davis' family said he was not part of the group taunting police.

"He was the definition of family," said Rozell Wilkes, Davis' cousin. "He was all about family."

A steady stream of family members and friends visited the corner of Grand River Avenue and Burt Road on Thursday. They were all devastated by the crash that killed Davis.

"My cousin has been riding his whole life," Wilkes said. "He was the best at it."

Davis was riding an ATV when he lost control and hit the curb, police said. He was thrown into the side of a building, according to authorities.

Firefighters used CPR to try to save him, but Davis died from his injuries.

He leaves behind a fiancee and five children, ages 2 to 21.

His oldest son came to the crash scene.

"I wanted to see what happened, really understand," he said. "He loved people, too. I miss him. I love him."

Detroit police Chief James Craig issued a warning Wednesday to ATV riders who have been joyriding on Detroit streets and taunting officers. But Davis' family said he wasn't part of that group.

"No, absolutely not," Wilkes said. "Vic was the soul of my family. He took care of everybody. Everybody depended on Vic."

