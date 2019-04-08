Family mourns grandfather killed by teen in Detroit

DETROIT - A 70-year-old grandfather was shot and killed at his home Monday. Police said the shooter is 16-years-old.

Police believe the victim, Jamie Mintz, was shot and killed by the teen who was there to see his granddaughter.

“Family. You know that’s family. Its like you don’t even have no words. It’s no words,” said Unite Clemons, the victim's niece. “He got shot three times. He asked the young guy to leave. He didn’t want to leave and unfortunately, he shot him.”

Local 4 was there as police walked inside and out of the home on Mansfield. Police said it all started around 4:38 a.m., when a 16-year-old male tried to enter the home.

Mintz didn't want the man in the home and the two started arguing.

Police said the teen shot him in the chest and ran away.

“He had no enemies. He was a good friend, a good brother-in-law, a good uncle, a good father, a good stepfather. He was just a good man. It hurts, but I just don’t believe, I can’t believe it. One minute he’s here, the next minute, you’re gone. He was gone too soon,” said Mintz's sister-in-law, Pamela Magee.

Mintz just celebrated his 70th birthday.



