Family of Danielle Stislicki continues search for closure, answers as charges announced in case

DETROIT - The family of Danielle Stislicki continues to search for closure and answers in the disappearance of the 28-year-old.

Stislicki was last seen Dec. 2, 2016, leaving her job at MetLife in the 25000 block of Telegraph Road in Southfield. While her body has never been found, her parents have a death certificate and a man has been charged in connection with the case.

"The only thing that I have left of Danielle is a long piece of paper that indicates that she is deceased and that she's dead and that it's a homicide," Ann Stislicki said.

Floyd Galloway Jr. is in prison serving 16-35 years after admitting to strangling and sexually assaulting a jogger in Hines Park in Livonia just a few months before Danielle Stislicki disappeared. A premeditated first-degree murder charge was announced against him Tuesday.

"Instead of wondering when somebody is going to take action, action is happening," said Rich Stislicki, Danielle Stislicki's father.

Danielle Stislicki's family hopes they will get some answers during Galloway's trial, but they know it's going to be a long road. Coping can be tough, but Ann Stislicki said she finds comfort in speaking about her daughter.

At the press conference at which the Michigan attorney general announced the charge against Galloway, Ann Stislicki wore a locket her daughter had given her as a Mother's Day gift the May before she disappeared.

Rich Stislicki turns to music as he copes with his daughter's death. He sings and has written songs as a way to grapple with the loss.

