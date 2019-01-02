Family of Michigan man detained in Russia insist he's not a spy

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. - The family of a Novi, Mich. man being held in Russia on accusations of espionage insist the man was only in the country for a wedding.

Paul Whelan, 48, was arrested Friday in Moscow on the charges. He is a U.S. citizen and former Marine who was born in Canada.

The Russian government isn't saying much, other than Whelan was arrested for carrying out what they said was a spy mission.

"There is no way that Paul's a spy. Paul had a law enforcement career before his Marine career, and of all the people I know would be most aware of the risk of getting sideways of the law in a foreign country," Whelan's brother, David Whelan said.

The Russian government contends Paul Whelan did get on the wrong side of its government. The Michigan man remains in Russian custody, accused of being on what they call a "spy mission." Russian officials have not said who they believe he was working for.

It has been confirmed that Paul Whelan held a job in Auburn Hills doing corporate security for Borgwarner. The company said he started working there in 2017. He lived in an apartment complex in Novi for at least the past four years.

"I was really curious. If he's a spy, what's he doing in Novi? What's he doing in Russia if he's really there for a wedding?" apartment complex resident Carissa King said. "It makes me wonder, what's the truth for sure, because it comes back to the whole North Korea with Otto incident. It does raise red flags."

David Whelan hopes what he calls a huge mistake is cleared soon.

"The only thing I'd say is, 'Let my brother go and send him back on the next plane they can,'" he said.

