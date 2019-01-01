Michigan company releases statement regarding employee detained in Russia

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. - Michigan-based automotive component and part supplier BorgWarner released a statement Tuesday, regarding a Novi man who is detained in Russia.

BorgWarner employee and veteran Paul Whelan was arrested Friday in Moscow on suspicion of espionage, his family said. Whelan was in Russia for a wedding for a fellow Marine, his brother, David Whelan, said.

A spokesperson for BorgWarner stated the company has no facilities in Russia.

A statement from the company can be read below:

BorgWarner Inc. learned of the arrest of our employee Paul Whelan by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) from news reports published Dec. 31, 2018. We can confirm that Mr. Whelan currently serves as the company’s director, global security. He is responsible for overseeing security at our facilities in Auburn Hills, Michigan and at other company locations around the world.

BorgWarner has been in contact with the relevant U.S. Government authorities in order to help our employee and the U.S. government. We ask that any further inquiries regarding this issue be directed to the U.S. State Department.

According to court documents, prior to his employment at BorgWarner, Whelan said he worked for Kelly Services in Troy and was took a military leave to serve in Iraq with the Marine Corps. from 2003 to 2008.

Whelan said before his deployment, he was on active duty reserve with the Marine Corps. from 1990 to 2001 and worked various positions at the Chelsea Police Department and Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, from 1988 to 2000.

If found guilty, Whelan could serve between 10 to 20 years imprisonment.