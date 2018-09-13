Family of Warren teenager fatally stabbed in school wants answers

WARREN, Mich. - Hundreds of people, friends and family, gathered Thursday afternoon in the rain on Fitzgerald High School's football field in memory of 16-year-old Danyna Gibson.

Danyna was a straight-A student who was stabbed to death in class Wednesday. Police and family members believe it was over a boy.

People close to Danyna said they can't believe they won't see her again. Family members said they are in disbelief that a young student was attacked in class.

A student who witness the attack posted to Facebook, "She was killed in cold blood for no reason other than being friends with a boy."

Police investigators have Danyna's cellphone, the attacker in custody and the boy involved. Authorities said they are looking for threatening text messages or social media posts that indicated this was going to happen.

"I wanted the best for her," said Preston Gibson, her father. "She got all As, was going to college. She was going to be a valedictorian."

Gibson wants closure for his family.

"We are taking it hard," said cousin Kateria Burns. "This is shocking to us."

Fitzgerald High School is closed until Friday.

