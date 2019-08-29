Family pleads for answers after man killed while breaking up fight at Detroit nightclub

DETROIT - The family of a man killed while trying to break up a fight at a Detroit nightclub in June is pleading for answers.

Santo Williams was fatally shot June 23 while breaking up a fight in the parking lot of Cartier Lounge on the city's east side.

Williams left behind a 5-year-old daughter.

"However long her daddy has to stay in heaven, that's how long the guy who murdered him should stay in jail," said Antoinette Williams, Santos Williams' wife.

The shooter is described as black with a medium brown complexion. He was wearing glasses and had his hair in short dreads or twists.

Police are seeking this man in connection with a fatal shooting June 23, 2019 at a Detroit bar. (WDIV)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

