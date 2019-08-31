Man wanted for fatal shooting at Detroit nightclub arrested in Ann Arbor

DETROIT - Police arrested a man wanted for fatally shooting another man at a Detroit nightclub Friday in Ann Arbor.
The man was wanted for killing Santo Williams on June 23 while he tried to break up a fight in the parking lot of Cartier Lounge on the city's east side.
The Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct Cease Fire Unit arrested the man about 1 p.m. Friday without incident.
