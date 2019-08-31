Man wanted for fatal shooting at Detroit nightclub arrested in Ann Arbor

Police arrested this man Aug. 30, 2019 in connection with a fatal shooting June 23, 2019 at a Detroit bar. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Police arrested a man wanted for fatally shooting another man at a Detroit nightclub Friday in Ann Arbor.

The man was wanted for killing Santo Williams on June 23 while he tried to break up a fight in the parking lot of Cartier Lounge on the city's east side.

Santo Williams (WDIV)

The Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct Cease Fire Unit arrested the man about 1 p.m. Friday without incident.

