Family speaks after off-duty Detroit firefighter killed at home on city's west side

DETROIT - The family of an off-duty Detroit firefighter who was killed Tuesday at his home spoke with Local 4 about his murder.

Jack Wiley II was shot and killed inside his home on Detroit's west side. Police later found his car in Southwest Detroit. Someone had set it on fire, police said.

“You took a great person, from not just us, but from a great city and great family,” Jack Wiley Sr. said. “Once you become a Detroit firefighter in this city, everyone you serve is your family."

He said he can't describe the pain of losing his son.

Police said someone broke into the firefighter's home Tuesday morning and killed him.

Several family members and friends showed up at the scene, trying to cope with the loss together. His family members said that support and prayers are helping them through this tough time.

Local 4 learned several agencies are now investigating the case.

“To the guys that did this, trust me, we’re going to get you," Wiley said. "We have several agencies working this case. Trust me, we’re going to get you."

Click here to visit the GoFundMe page to raise money for a reward.

