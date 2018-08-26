Two men arraigned on murder charges in shooting of off-duty Detroit firefighter

DETROIT - Two 18-year-old suspects were charged in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Detroit firefighter Tuesday at his home on the city's west side.

Jack Wiley II, 29, was found dead after 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to police.

Arondez Carter and Shomari Walker are accused of attempting to rob Wiley at his home.

During the alleged robbery, Wiley was shot and killed. Carter and Walker stole Wiley's belongings and left the scene, according to Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy.

The two are also accused of setting fire to some of the stolen items in an attempt to conceal the theft.

Both suspects are facing the following charges:

Felony murder

First-degree premeditated murder

Armed robbery

Tampering with evidence

Fourth-degree arson

Felony firearm

Carter and Walker were both arraigned Sunday afternoon.

Not guilty pleas were entered on their behalf and they were both remanded without bond to the Wayne County jail.

They are expected in court on Wednesday Sept. 5 at 8:30 a.m. in the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice for a probable cause hearing.

A preliminary exam is scheduled for Sept. 12 at 1:30 p.m.

