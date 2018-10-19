FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - Three people have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting Monday.

The shooting occurred at an apartment complex in the area of 12 Mile and Middlebelt roads around 1:15 a.m. Monday.

According to police, two men were shot through the door wall of an apartment. Alex Ward, 22, was transported to the hospital, where he died, and the second man is expected to survive.

Police didn't release much information regarding the case, but they were able to make an arrest immediately after the shooting and have spent the rest of the week building their case.

The murder scene that left Ward dead and Malik Lewis injured shook the quiet city of Farmington Hills. At least 16 bullets were fired into the building.

Detective Jason McDonald, of the Farmington Hills Police Department, put the shooting into perspective.

"The victim was hunted down and assassinated," McDonald said.

When 911 calls started coming in, police said, an officer saw a speeding vehicle in the area and stopped it. He arrested the three occupants and they are now being charged in the attack.

Maliek Thomas Williams, 20, is facing 10 felony counts, including open murder, felony firearms, felon in possession, assault with intent to murder and discharging a weapon into a building.

Williams has an extensive criminal record and was released out of federal custody Oct. 2.

Jamir DMarco Brown-Gray, 22, is a landscaper with outstanding drug warrants in Pennsylvania. He is facing eight felony counts, including open murder and felony firearms.

Steven Doinelle Davis, 19, is facing the same eight felony counts as Brown-Gray.

The three either pleaded not guilty or stood silently as a guilty plea was entered.

They are expected to return to court by the end of the month.

Steven Doinelle Davis, Jamir Dmarco Brown-Gray and Maliek Thomas Williams. (WDIV)

