Fatal Detroit White Castle shooting: Trial ordered for 1 suspect, other released

DETROIT - A security camera at White Castle on West Warren Avenue in Detroit captured video Sept. 9 of two masked men barging in and opening fire, killing three people inside.

On Tuesday, a judge saw the video and decided to send one defendant to trial, but the other defendant was released.

One screen inside the courtroom showed the outside of the restaurant as two masked men ran up to the building and started shooting.

Deshawn Gadson, 20, Rashwan Harrington, 25, and Trevaughn Anthony, 24, all were killed. All of them were pronounced dead at the scene from multiple bullet wounds, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Witnesses took the stand Tuesday in court.

"I jumped out of the car, put on my shoes and ran inside," a witness said. "Trevaughn was sliding down on the floor. Rashwan​​​​​​​ was facedown. Deshawn​​​​​​​ was facing toward the wall, gasping for air."

William Wilbourn-Little, 29, of Detroit, was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of felon in possession of a firearm and four counts of felony firearm.

Prosecutors had to prove there was enough evidence to send Little and another man to trial for the deadly shootings.

"Mr. Little has the motive," a prosecutor said. "He's got the means. He's got the weapon. (The other man) is driving them around, which is aiding and abetting, even if he's not one of the shooters."

The judge ruled to keep Wilbourn-Little in jail, but , allowed the other man to return home.

"As for (the other man), the dots are not connecting," the judge said. "I'm sorry. I can't even connect them circumstantially."

Detroit police said they were searching for two suspects and later announced four people had been taken into custody. However, no other suspects have been identified and no other charges have been issued.

