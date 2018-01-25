Father of Detroit officer shot in head: 'Please pray for my son'

DETROIT - The father of a Detroit police officer who was shot Wednesday night on the city's east side asked fellow officers to pray for his son while rushing to the hospital.

Officer Glenn Doss, 25, was shot in his head when a gunman opened fire on Detroit police in the 5500 block of McDougall Street near East Kirby Street.

Doss' father is a current member of the Detroit Police Department. He was off duty at the time of the shooting.

After the shooting, Doss' father was heard over police radio saying he was rushing to the hospital. He asked fellow officers to pray for his son.

Doss was responding to domestic violence call

A man called police around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday to say he had assaulted his wife, and another woman called to say her father might have fired gunshots.

Arriving officers saw a 43-year-old man standing outside a home with a weapon. Police said he took a stance and fired shots at the police squad cars.

Doss was in the passenger seat of his squad car. He was shot two times. Another Detroit police squad car was hit by bullets, but no other officers were hurt.

The gunman then barricaded himself inside the home until officers threw tear gas into the home. He tried to escape, but was captured.

Doss has been on the force for about two years. He has a 9-month-old son.

"It's somber, we've had too many losses in our department. We've had too many injured officers," said Asst. Detroit Police Chief Arnold Williams. "It's hard. It's a hard job and we're doing it for the community. Sometimes people lose that perspective."

Family says suspect has mental illness

Police said the 43-year-old shooting suspect has an assault charge on his record. He has previous violence and gun charges, but no convictions.

The man's family said he has a history of mental illness, but Detroit police said they have no medical documentation of mental illness.

