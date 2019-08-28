FBI raids Canton Township home of UAW president in connection with corruption scandal

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - FBI agents raided the home of United Auto Workers President Gary Jones in Canton Township on Wednesday in connection with a corruption scandal.

Authorities could be seen pulling bags and boxes from the home.

"Looking through binoculars, it was like one of the gentlemen was sitting on the garage floor going through some wads of cash, and they were just documenting some things on the property," neighbor J. Kevin Telepo said.

Agents also raided former UAW president Dennis Williams' home in Los Angeles, a St. Louis UAW hall and a home Jones had in St. Louis, where he worked before Detroit.

Officials said the raids are part of the same scandal that sent former Fiat Chrysler Automotive Vice President Norwood Jewell to jail.

Here is a statement from UAW officials on their cooperation with the investigation:

"The UAW and President Gary Jones have always fully cooperated with the government investigators in this matter. As the leader of the UAW, President Jones is determined to uncover and address any and all wrongdoing, wherever it might lead. There was absolutely no need for search warrants to be used by the government today — the UAW has voluntarily responded to every request the government has made throughout the course of its investigation, produced literally hundreds of thousands of documents and other materials to the government, and most importantly, when wrongdoing has been discovered, we have taken strong action to address it. The UAW will continue to cooperate with the government in its investigation, as we have been doing throughout.

"Trust in UAW leadership is never more important than during the bargaining process, when profit-laden auto companies stand to benefit from media leaks, false assumptions, and political grandstanding. The sole focus of President Jones and his team will be winning at the bargaining table for our members."

Here's aerial video of the raid:

