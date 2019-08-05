Former UAW official Norwood Jewell sentenced to 15 months in federal prison

WARREN, Mich. - Former UAW vice president Norwood Jewell has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for a conspiracy to violate federal labor laws.

The charges stemmed from a years-long corruption investigation into the U.S. auto industry. The investigation centers around the UAW-Chrysler National Training Center in Warren, where workers go to learn the craft. The training is funded by the automaker.

Federal prosecutors said UAW leadership officials were using credit cards from the NTC for their own purposes or for only union business in a way they weren't supposed to.

The prosecutors allege the conspiracy started in 2009 with former Chrysler-UAW Vice President General Holiefield. Jewell is accused of stepping into the office of the vice president and into the conspiracy.

About $70,000 of NTC money was spent on lavish dinners at the London Chop House in Detroit and at golf and country clubs in Palm Springs, as well as at other golf outings, according to federal officials.

Jewell must report for sentencing Jan. 1. He will serve his time in a West Virginia federal prison, officials said.

Here is a UAW statement on the sentencing:

"The sentencing of Norwood Jewell speaks for itself. The UAW's leadership is determined to earn back our members’ trust with our Clean Slate reform agenda and a take-no-prisoners approach at the bargaining table, where we will draw the line on more concessions to an auto industry flush in profits."

View the case against Jewell here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.