Fire caused by explosion rips through Macomb Township home

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Smoke could be seen from miles away Tuesday after an explosion at a home in Macomb Township sparked a large fire.

Firefighters put out the fire, which tore through a home at M-59 and Card Road.

Viewer video shows the massive fire caused by explosions in the home.

"Two explosions," witness Melissa Vitale said. "Very loud. I saw a propane tank flying out ... and then, all of a sudden, the whole house was on fire in a second."

The fire spread quickly, causing parts of the house to collapse, firefighters said.

The residents weren't home when their house caught fire, but they returned in time to see what was happening, officials said.

There were no injuries.

Firefighters will return to the scene Wednesday morning to try to determine the cause of the fire.

