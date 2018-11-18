Fire crews from multiple cities battle Inkster apartment fire

INKSTER, Mich. - Several people said they've lost everything after an apartment complex in Inkster went up in flames.

A fire broke out at about 5 p.m. at the Canterbury Woods Apartments located near the intersection of Tobin Drive and Beech Daly Road.

Fire crews from Inkster, Dearborn Heights, Westland and Garden City responded to the fire.

One family told Local 4 they moved to the Canterbury Woods Apartments after losing everything in an apartment fire elsewhere. They said they've lost everything again, including their granddaughter's ashes.

It's unknown how many units have been affected by the fire and if there are any injuries.

