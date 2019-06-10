Firefighter jumps into action to help shooting victim near Greektown bar

DETROIT - An off-duty first responder didn't think twice Sunday morning and tried to save the life of a man shot outside a popular bar near Greektown.

RELATED: Detroit shooting kills 1, injures 2 near Greektown

It was the second shooting in the area in about a month. Residents are concerned about security in the Detroit neighborhood.

The shooter remains at large.

ORIGINAL STORY: 1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting near Detroit's Greektown

Police said the shooter opened fire after the bars let out. Bernard Howard, 48, was shot and killed near the intersection of Congress and Beubian streets at about 2:30 a.m.

An off-duty Hamtramck firefighter was celebrating his own bachelor party nearby. He risked his life trying to save Howard.

He said he quickly realized Howard had been shot multiple times and performed CPR before paramedics arrived.

"We're thankful we had one of our guys -- who is well-trained -- to offer what aid they could," said Hamtramck Fire Union President Andy Oleksiak.

Although they tried to save him, Howard died from his injuries.

A 34-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were shot and are currently in serious condition.

Police are asking businesses for surveillance video to try and get a better idea of what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-237-2850.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.