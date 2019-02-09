Firefighters rescue dozens from fire at Detroit high-rise apartment building

DETROIT - Officials responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Detroit's west side Friday night.

Crews battled the fire at Greenhouse Apartments off Southfield Freeway, between Outer Drive and McNichols Road.

The fire started on the fourth floor of the building, according to officials. The apartment building is a seven-story building.

Some residents were trapped on the upper floors, and crews worked to bring those residents down and out of the building. Dozens were rescued.

Two people were transported to a hospital.

It is a two-alarm fire, according to officials.

