Flag City Honor Flight to take Farmington Hills veterans to Washington D.C.

An honor guard participates in a Veterans Day ceremony at the World War II Memorial on Nov. 11, 2016.

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - Approximately 80 World War II veterans, and their guardians, from Farmington Hills are traveling to Washington D.C. Tuesday morning for a once in a lifetime chance to visit the memorials built in their honor.

The trip is possible thanks to Flag City Honor Flight (FCHF), a Findlay, Ohio-based hub of the National Honor Flight Network. The money is raised by donations from individuals, organizations, local businesses and corporations, making the trip free of charge for the veterans.

The group departed from Farmington Hills at 4 a.m. with the help of a Michigan State Police escort. The charter jet flight takes off from Toledo Express Airport at 8 a.m. and will arrive at Baltimore-Washington International Airport at 9:30 a.m.

While in the nation's capital, the veterans will get to visit the World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War memorials, as well as the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider at Arlington National Cemetery.

The return flight arrives in Toledo at 9:45 p.m., and the veterans will be greeted by family members and friends with a welcome home ceremony.

For more information on the flights and the organization, visit www.FlagCityHonorFlight.org.

