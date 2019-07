FLINT, Mich. - Flint Mayor Karen Weaver shared her thoughts on the attention her city has gotten from presidential candidates.

The city and the water crisis will likely be a big topic during the Democratic presidential debates in Detroit on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Weaver said what helps Flint is keeping the city's story alive.

Hear what Weaver had to say about the election in the video above.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.